I’ve got an issue with a Smart Modem 1 in ‘AP’ mode (DHCP off, wired connection downstream of a Smart Modem 3 that is connected to the ONT and acting as router and DHCP server).

Wifi clients cannot connect to the guest wifi network broadcast by the SM1. Wired connections through the SM1 work fine.

The guest wifi network is visible, but clients just can’t connect to it (it sits spinning on ‘connecting’ on iOS).

Clients can connect to and use the ‘primary’ SSID on the SM1, and also both the primary and guest SSIDs on the SM3. It’s only the guest SSID on the SM1 that isn't working.

When reversing the hardware config (SM1 connected to ONT as router and doing DHCP, SM3 downstream in AP mode), everything works fine - primary and guest SSIDs are accessible on both the SM1 and SM3.

Is there a hardware/firmware issue with the SM1 that prevents its guest wifi working properly when it’s in AP mode and not doing DHCP?