Spark Smart Modem in AP mode - guest Wifi issue
ashtonaut #303463 12-Feb-2023 12:22
I’ve got an issue with a Smart Modem 1 in ‘AP’ mode (DHCP off, wired connection downstream of a Smart Modem 3 that is connected to the ONT and acting as router and DHCP server).

 

Wifi clients cannot connect to the guest wifi network broadcast by the SM1. Wired connections through the SM1 work fine.

 

The guest wifi network is visible, but clients just can’t connect to it (it sits spinning on ‘connecting’ on iOS).

 

Clients can connect to and use the ‘primary’ SSID on the SM1, and also both the primary and guest SSIDs on the SM3. It’s only the guest SSID on the SM1 that isn't working.

 

When reversing the hardware config (SM1 connected to ONT as router and doing DHCP, SM3 downstream in AP mode), everything works fine - primary and guest SSIDs are accessible on both the SM1 and SM3.

 

Is there a hardware/firmware issue with the SM1 that prevents its guest wifi working properly when it’s in AP mode and not doing DHCP?

  richms #3035359 12-Feb-2023 13:37
Working as intended, the guest network cannot see the lan so it has no connection available.




  lxsw20 #3035367 12-Feb-2023 14:11
I don't think that will work. You'd need to trunk a separate guest VLAN from one router to another, which I doubt these consumer routers can do.

  ashtonaut #3035374 12-Feb-2023 14:27
OK, I guess that makes sense. I must have been mistaken that with the hardware swapped it all worked everywhere.

Is it correct that the guest network will only work on the device acting as the DHCP server? Is that the key bit I need to understand and abide by? Or is it something else?

In my example, could I have the SM3 connected to the ONT as the router but use the SM1 as the DHCP server? I only really need the guest network working at the location of the SM1. I’ve not tried having PPPoE and DHCP on different devices.



  lxsw20 #3035379 12-Feb-2023 14:50
At a guess it will only work on the one that is directly connected to the ONT and has the DHCP server.

  ashtonaut #3035380 12-Feb-2023 14:52
OK, thanks, useful to know. Will have a think about alternative ways to achieve what I need to achieve.

