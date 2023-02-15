Currently running sky broadband (giga) through an ASUS AC68U.

Router is located in the corner of the living room (at the edge of the house) providing wired connections to the Apple TV, ARLO and MYSKY. All other connections are wireless (phones, PCs XBOX Heat pumps etc etc)

I can still get a wifi signal in my bedroom at the other end of the house although only a couple of bars on my phone.

The ASUS router app is easy to use and lets me block certain devices when the teenagers in the house should be sleeping.

Just got my hands on a Trustpower Router NF20 at work. It is Wifi6 and a newer router. Although streaming etc usually works fine.

Has anyone got any feedback on this router? Is the range and performance any better? Does it have an app for remote access?

Not sure if it's worth the hassle of swapping out my ASUS.

Thanks