Netcomm NF20 v ASUS DSL-AC68U
15-Feb-2023 14:27
Currently running sky broadband (giga) through an ASUS AC68U.

 

Router is located in the corner of the living room (at the edge of the house) providing wired connections to the Apple TV, ARLO and MYSKY. All other connections are wireless (phones, PCs XBOX Heat pumps etc etc)

 

I can still get a wifi signal in my bedroom at the other end of the house although only a couple of bars on my phone. 

 

The ASUS router app is easy to use and lets me block certain devices when the teenagers in the house should be sleeping. 

 

Just got my hands on a Trustpower Router NF20 at work. It is Wifi6 and a newer router. Although streaming etc usually works fine. 

 

Has anyone got any feedback on this router? Is the range and performance any better?  Does it have an app for remote access?

 

Not sure if it's worth the hassle of swapping out my ASUS. 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

  15-Feb-2023 15:16
What do you need remote access for?

 

Basically with larger houses don't just rely on a single router. Ideally, you're looking at a mesh solution.

 

Seeing you're with Sky Broadband I have no idea why you're not using the router they provide (or can provide). On the first instance get in touch with them to get one of their WiFi 6 routers and mesh kits as I believe these are free.




