Afternoon,

First off excuse my ignorance, I have not lived in NZ for 18 years and a lot has changed. So I had the Dream Machine Special Edition running happily on standard fibre and an old ONT box for a month or so. Then I decided to upgrade to Hyper. Now I have the works ugliest Nokia ONT and a power supply from the 80's attached. I was wondering is it possible to run the fibre cable directly from the wall into the house to the Dream Machine instead of the Nokia? and if not I assume I need a special adapter to run above the standard 1gb connection into the Unifi. Also the Chorus installer told me the 10gb port on the Nokia's are disabled. This does not seem to make any sense to me but I thought I would ask. Pictures and diagrams available on request.

Thanks for all the help in advance.

Matt