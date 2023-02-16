Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dream Machine Special Edition Nokia ONT and making a happy marriage!
MattJH

#303533 16-Feb-2023 15:47
Afternoon,

 

First off excuse my ignorance, I have not lived in NZ for 18 years and a lot has changed. So I had the Dream Machine Special Edition running happily on standard fibre and an old ONT box for a month or so. Then I decided to upgrade to Hyper. Now I have the works ugliest Nokia ONT and a power supply from the 80's attached. I was wondering is it possible to run the fibre cable directly from the wall into the house to the Dream Machine instead of the Nokia? and if not I assume I need a special adapter to run above the standard 1gb connection into the Unifi. Also the Chorus installer told me the 10gb port on the Nokia's are disabled. This does not seem to make any sense to me but I thought I would ask. Pictures and diagrams available on request.

 

Thanks for all the help in advance.

 

Matt 

wratterus
  #3037780 16-Feb-2023 16:02
Negative. You will have to use the ONT. 

michaelmurfy
  #3037784 16-Feb-2023 16:10
Plenty of threads on here with the same question.

 

The answer to this is no, not at all. A residential connection will never get a SFP ONT. 10Gbit is also enabled on the ONT.

 

If you also wanted more visibility into your ONT then Quic (https://www.quic.nz/) provide self service tools, excellent peering and are also active on here.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

 

Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Spyware
  #3037786 16-Feb-2023 16:20
https://www.gowifi.co.nz/fibre-modules/uf-rj45-10g.html




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2.

