#303598 21-Feb-2023 11:01
Hey everyone,

 

I'm currently using Unifi to handle my home network, I have a main network for personal devices such as a NAS, PC, phones, tablets etc, an IoT network which require an internet connection and then I've made a network for devices that don't require an internet connection. By default the IoT network and no internet access network can't open communication with any other network but their own except to speak to my home assistant server, the main network however has full access and I'm finding that when my TV and Fire Cube are on the IoT network I can no longer cast to them even when I disable all the firewalls for my IoT and other network. 

 

Has anyone else experienced this / found a solution? when I try searching online I get a lot of stuff about chromecasts but not direct casting from a PC.

  #3039974 21-Feb-2023 11:31
It is normal for casting to not go across VLan - you need to turn stuff on to do it = have a look at this

 

 

 

https://community.ui.com/questions/Chromecast-across-VLANs/5cf91d86-91d5-4d05-a832-0cc8226f26c2

  #3039975 21-Feb-2023 11:34
Hi, Chromecasting and Airplay use mDNS to discover devices, if you want to route mDNS requests across subnets you will need an Avahi router on the network to achieve this. Some wireless products (Aerohive and Ruckus are two I know of) have Avahi built in to allow this.

 

Cyril

