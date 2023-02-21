I have a Synology box and am using the included two surveillance station license which works fine, although the device is constantly on and noisy, and uses more power than likely required given it has 4 drives.

I am keen, if there is an option available, to split out the NVR to another small, quiet (SSD?) device that is capable of running a few more cameras without excessive licensing costs. This keeps the Synology "just" for data and keeps things quiet and uses less power.

It looks like such small, cheap, standalone NVR's exist (e.g. this) but are there any recommended models, or things to consider with this approach? Thanks for any input.