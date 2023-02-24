Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Netgear Orbi RBK852 Slow internet speeds
AKLGUY79

#303632 24-Feb-2023 10:46
Hi team

 

I have had the 852 for a while now always had it behind another router and in AP mode but I wanted to use the VPN function of the Orbi. So I changed to the Orbi set it up in Router Mode. Got all the MTU settings from my ISP. It works fine for a while at full speed (850-950mb down and  500mb up). But every so often it just drops to 100mb both ways.

 

I did have this issue before, but decided to go back to the AP mode and use my router.

 

But now I need the VPN for longer option I wanted to move back to it.

 

I updated the Firmware to the latest V4.6.14.3 Then I factory reset my Orbi Router and then set up fresh without copying settings and twice in 1 hour it has dropped from full speed back down to the 100mb both ways.

 

Anyone else have this with the Orbi and Vodafone?

michaelmurfy
11378 posts

  #3041229 24-Feb-2023 11:21
Replace the Ethernet cable. Sounds like it is dropping to 100Mbit instead of Gigabit.




AKLGUY79

  #3041235 24-Feb-2023 11:34
Tried that.
Use the same cable I do for my Vodafone router and I don’t have the speed drops

MikeB4
  #3041243 24-Feb-2023 12:04
I used an Orbi a few years back and would experience this issue. I never really found the route cause  but a work around I would do was to turn off VLAN tagging- reboot router-turn on VLAN tagging-reboot router.

