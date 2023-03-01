SirHumphreyAppleby

My main Synology RAID is getting a little old and will soon need replacing. I would like the replacement to have at least 10gbs^-1 networking, so I am looking at new switches and PCIe cards for some PCs ahead of this upgrade.

What are the recommended PCIe cards for SPF+/SFP28 these days?

Forum articles over recent years mention Intel, Mellanox (nVidia) and SolarFlare, however, there are numerous revisions of the cards with different features, interfaces, module compatibility and even firmware, so it's unclear which I should be looking at. None of the cards referred to seem to be new, which makes claims of 10gbs^-1 networking being 'cheap' somewhat misleading.

My priorities are Windows and FreeBSD (amd64) support, with as much processing offloaded to the card as possible.

Any pointers or recommendations would be appreciated.