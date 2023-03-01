Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)10gbs^-1 Ethernet PCIe options
SirHumphreyAppleby

2132 posts

Uber Geek


#303697 1-Mar-2023 15:13
Send private message quote this post

My main Synology RAID is getting a little old and will soon need replacing. I would like the replacement to have at least 10gbs^-1 networking, so I am looking at new switches and PCIe cards for some PCs ahead of this upgrade.

 

What are the recommended PCIe cards for SPF+/SFP28 these days?

 

Forum articles over recent years mention Intel, Mellanox (nVidia) and SolarFlare, however, there are numerous revisions of the cards with different features, interfaces, module compatibility and even firmware, so it's unclear which I should be looking at. None of the cards referred to seem to be new, which makes claims of 10gbs^-1 networking being 'cheap' somewhat misleading.

 

My priorities are Windows and FreeBSD (amd64) support, with as much processing offloaded to the card as possible.

 

Any pointers or recommendations would be appreciated.

Create new topic
Mehrts
719 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3043645 1-Mar-2023 15:17
Send private message quote this post

A while back I was using an couple of Mellanox ConnectX-2 PCIe cards with Windows machines, and they were plug & play with a couple of generic 10Gb SFP+ multimode fiber transceivers.

They achieved the full throughput straight out the gate without any config tinkering.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
mentalinc
2568 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3043686 1-Mar-2023 16:16
Send private message quote this post

 ConnectX-3 are fairly cheap these days.

 

Note they are not supported on ESXI 8 anymore so expect more to flood onto the market as people upgrade and replace them




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 