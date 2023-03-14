SamKnows has a contract to report on web speeds throughout NZ.

They do with with a small 1 gbe router that you place between your ISP's router and your home network.

It regularly tests the speed of the connection.

They are looking for more volunteers. See the email below.

I have had this set up for a couple of years.

As well as helping keeping your ISP honest, volunteers get:

A small router with 4 free 1 gbe ports.

A website with great stats on your connection.

A feature where you can test your internal web speed (i.e. on your laptop) as compared to your ISP connection to diagnose what is causing slowdowns in your internal network.

They have a router with a 2.5gbe port if you have a 2 gig fibre connection.

We wanted to reach out and thank you for your continued support as a volunteer for the Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme. The first measurement period for 2023 has just ended and plugging in your Whitebox helped us gather valuable data on internet performance in New Zealand. We couldn't have done it without you!



We’re still on the hunt for more volunteers to help us expand the technologies reported on in the MBNZ programme. If you have any friends or family who would be interested in participating, especially those who are on satellite or fixed wireless plans, please encourage them to sign up on the MBNZ website at https://measuringbroadbandnewzealand.com/sign-up. Our team is available to provide any assistance they may need, and joining our awesome volunteer network will help us gather even more data to shine a light on internet performance in New Zealand!



We also invite you to share your experience as an existing volunteer with us. We are revamping the MBNZ website to feature more user testimonials, and we would love to hear about your experience using the Whitebox, such as how the data may have helped you improve your network.



If you are interested in taking part, please send us a short write-up of your experience – only a couple of sentences will do! We may also include your first name and location on our website, so please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous.



Thank you for your time and for your support. We look forward to hearing from you soon.



Kind regards,

SamKnows Community

SamKnows Team