ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Need Help Connecting TP-Link X55 to 2Degrees
Hi everyone,

 

I'm wondering if anyone can help me out:

 

I just got a 2-pack of TP-link X55, and I've been trying all afternoon to set it up. I've read all of the info I can find, including here on Geekzone. I've tried connecting directly to the Chorus ONT:

 

  • DCHP
  • VLAN ID: 10 etc.
  • 2degrees website confirms this correct under "BYO modem"

Followed the steps on the app, set up the network, but no Internet connection. Seems like only one LAN plug in the Chorus box is active, and the LAN plug in the X55 unit doesn't seem to make a difference.

 

With that having failed, I tried to reset and plug the X55 into the 2degrees Fritzbox. No luck there either. I checked the LAN2 port was connected by hooking up my laptop.

 

Reading reviews etc. before buying this stuff, I thought I'd work it out; so many people said plug and go with the right settings. I think I'm out of my depth.

 

Any suggestions? Much appreciated.

 

MW

Welcome to Geekzone. Were you an existing customer or have you just signed up?

 

If you were already a customer chances are you might be on the "old" method of authentication which uses PPPoE, being your 2degrees username and broadband password. 




Cheers, I thought of that. But I called 2degrees, and they told me ppoe doesn't apply to fibre. They weren't much help. On the Fritzbox, I can see my username, and 4 asterisks for password. The 2degrees guy told me my password was 9 characters. That username and password didn't help by trying to connect via ppoe.

