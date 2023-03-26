Hi everyone,

I'm wondering if anyone can help me out:

I just got a 2-pack of TP-link X55, and I've been trying all afternoon to set it up. I've read all of the info I can find, including here on Geekzone. I've tried connecting directly to the Chorus ONT:

DCHP

VLAN ID: 10 etc.

2degrees website confirms this correct under "BYO modem"

Followed the steps on the app, set up the network, but no Internet connection. Seems like only one LAN plug in the Chorus box is active, and the LAN plug in the X55 unit doesn't seem to make a difference.

With that having failed, I tried to reset and plug the X55 into the 2degrees Fritzbox. No luck there either. I checked the LAN2 port was connected by hooking up my laptop.

Reading reviews etc. before buying this stuff, I thought I'd work it out; so many people said plug and go with the right settings. I think I'm out of my depth.

Any suggestions? Much appreciated.

MW