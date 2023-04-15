Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sbowness

217 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#304224 15-Apr-2023 08:50
I have a mystery, which I hope that someone can help me solve, please. I have a FritzBox 7590 provided by 2degrees. I don't go into it's GUI that often but attached a new repeater during the week and noticed a device called "Client" using it.

 

 

When I click through, I get a login request. I've tried a few of my obvious passwords and they don't work. I've been scratching my head as to what it could be. I've tried to eliminate all of the devices we have running. I've asked Mr Google for help but can't get an answer that makes sense to me. Does anyone know what this could be, please?

 

Here's some more detail from the Fritz GUI:

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12487 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3063803 15-Apr-2023 09:07
Block it and see what happens..... :)

 

 




sbowness

217 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3063804 15-Apr-2023 09:09
Well, I had thought about that, but that could have unexpected consequences 😬😄

Wombat1
91 posts

Master Geek


  #3063807 15-Apr-2023 09:12
I have blocked all new wifi connection on mine so if anybody new ever needs to connect I have to enable them. I recommend you do the same, and make sure your clients have random Mac addressing switched off.



Ruphus
351 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3063808 15-Apr-2023 09:15
Sometimes the MAC address can help identify the device. This MAC is registered to Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. Not sure if that helps.

sbowness

217 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3063809 15-Apr-2023 09:21
WPA3 is switched on, so it's something that already has been provided with the key. It's something I've already said "yes" to, but I'm scratching my head as to what it is.

