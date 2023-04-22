Chocchipper

Currently I have a Vodafone Ultrahub with a phone line that is connected to the ONT. Is it possible to install the Deco mesh system on another port in the ONT, or will I have to run it off of the ultrahub to keep the phone line.
No, it's not possible to connect to another port on ONT.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
Thanks