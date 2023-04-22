Chocchipper



Hi you can stand up an interface with vlan10 on it on your chosen router (deco in your case) and connect the ultrahub to that and it will continue to provide ATA service with out being in the traffic flow of the rest of your network.



BUT, the deco is not capable of providing seperate interfaces like that, other more capable routers can as a matter of course.



So for now you cannot remove the ultra hub from Infront of the deco.



