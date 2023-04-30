Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Yet Another Mesh/AP WiFi Recommendation request
tim0001

171 posts

Master Geek


#304392 30-Apr-2023 11:18
Send private message quote this post

Someone recently asked me how they could extend the WiFi  into a couple of buildings that are 10-20m from their house.  They are not at all techie, so that rules out a number of options (eg Mikrotik, which I am familiar with).  Had a search on GZ, but didn’t find a solution aimed at a non-techie person…

 

I’d be interested if there are any plug and play options out there for a reasonable price. (Perhaps I'm asking the wrong crowd.)  Performance required is a reliable >20Mbps.  Anyway, all opinions welcome!

 

My initial thoughts are that a TP-Link Deco mesh might be enough. (Did some iperf tests a while back on the Deco M4, got 210Mbps with 12m and 4 interior walls between mesh units.)   Easy to setup and around $100 per unit.  Ethernet backhaul would make for some great speeds, but not sure if its practical.

 

Based on my limited experience, power line adaptors are hit and miss (depending on the mains wiring). 

 

Grandstream seems to have a following on GZ. Are they super easy to setup?  

 

Thanks

 

 

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11614 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3069485 30-Apr-2023 11:39
Send private message quote this post

Non technical. Seriously? Heaps of resources on here even for the non technical including a sticky post that has a lot of valuable information in it.

For starters, you mention other buildings. Draw something to show us what you mean.

Secondary is there any cabling (eg, Ethernet) between each or an ability to run cabling?

Third what ISP are they with and what are they using currently? Many providers offer solutions for this.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
nzkc
1142 posts

Uber Geek


  #3069488 30-Apr-2023 12:05
Send private message quote this post

General consensus seams to be (in order of preference):

 

  • Run ethernet to the buildings to a switch or wireless access point. Consider PoE here too - although I imagine you have power in the buildings. Its more effort as you'll want to secure the cable (trench, ducting, etc) but will offer the most flexibility and the highest performance
  • Use a wireless bridge. Better for longer distances than a mesh network and you'll get better performance but will be more effort to set up
  • Use a mesh network

I'd be surprised if Powerline adapters would work well, if at all, because its highly likely the buildings are on different circuits

 

If you're only after a reliable 20Mbps then a mesh may be OK but you're honestly not going to know until you try it.

 

tim0001:

 

Grandstream seems to have a following on GZ. Are they super easy to setup?  

 

 

I have one as an access point. Yes it was really easy to set up and very reliable. I haven't got experience of setting a couple up in a mesh, however, I'd expect that to also be straight forward.

tim0001

171 posts

Master Geek


  #3069491 30-Apr-2023 12:51
Send private message quote this post

Lets assume something like this picture

 

 

 

 

The ISP is Starlink.  Their mesh offering is pretty average.

 

They are just using the SL router (also pretty average)

 

Not sure whether Ethernet backhaul is practical at this stage.  (Laying 40m of cable is not a trivial exercise anyway)  Also not sure whether the sheds are corrugated iron, but lets assume not.

 

Just to clarify, I’m asking about something that is almost plug and play.  No typing IP addresses into browsers etc.  It may well be that they will need to get something professionally installed.

 

 



networkn
Networkn
29083 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3069492 30-Apr-2023 12:55
Send private message quote this post

The consumer TPLink stuff is about as non techie as you can get and in my experience it's very good considering. 

 

That being said, there is no where near enough information in your post to make any high quality recommendations, simply because there are too many factors in play. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 