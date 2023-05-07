Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Portforward Issue on AF18ACV Netcom Router
ackley

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#304477 7-May-2023 16:58
Send private message quote this post

Want to setup a ssh server at my parents house with Contact Energy Fibre.

 

I noticed their setup has a RWG Model 300 with a wireless antenna. It has the single port plugged into the AF18ACV. As I understand RWG features are not used but unsure how this works in regards with port forwarding. I am used to having the single router with PPPoE as the WAN and single LAN port at my own home.

 

I have port forwarded 2223 and changed my ssh server accordingly. I can access locally the ssh server (at parents house). Under the AF18ACV settings I have put in NAT rule for 2223. Also have added the server IP in the DNZ section. I disabled the LAN firewall temporary but this did nothing. I use port checking websites but never get an open port.

 

I am wondering if this Type 300 device blocks all incoming ports by default and there is something I need to double NAT this setup. Possibly over thinking this as I cant find anyone experiencing similar issues.

Create new topic
yitz
1803 posts

Uber Geek


  #3073422 7-May-2023 17:06
Send private message quote this post

ackley:

 

IPv4 Address

 

100.65.190.186

 

Since Contact uses CG-NAT the IP attached your NF18ACV's WAN is not a publicly routable IP address.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
ackley

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3073423 7-May-2023 17:22
Send private message quote this post

So hosting is a complete no go?

 

Is it possible that I swap ISPs or get Chorus to change the hardware? :(

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11633 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3073424 7-May-2023 17:27
Send private message quote this post

Port forwarding is a total no-go. I also never recommend port forwarding even SSH.

 

Totally free solution for you: https://tailscale.com/ 

 

Install the agent on the Linux box, even turn it into a relay host and disable key expiry to prevent it from disappearing then you can SSH to it via Tailscale, no port forwarding required.

 

Web hosting - use Cloudflare Zero Trust.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 