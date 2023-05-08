I've got a Brocade ICX 6430-24 with what I think is a faulty power supply. Any ideas on a business that might be able to inspect the unit, diagnose the problem and repair it?

I've done a visual inspection of the PSU and can't see anything obvious but have minimal skills/experience with electronics.

I'm guessing it's probably not economical to repair, but it seems a shame to throw something out that otherwise seems fine.

The switch will randomly shut down after about a week's usage, power cycling the unit doesn't do anything and it needs to be left disconnect for a few hours before it will turn on again.

Edit: location is South or Central Auckland if it makes a difference.