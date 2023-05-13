Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Streaming on Roku very poor with new Slingshot Orbi router
xtempore

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#304541 13-May-2023 15:18
I'd had a few issues over the years with Orcon, so when Slingshot offered me a deal, I jumped on it. Now, I'm regretting that decision.

 

The new mesh router, an Orbi RBR350, simply doesn't deliver a good enough signal to stream video (Netflix, etc) on the Roku.

 

I think part of the problem is the auto-switching between 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The Roku is far enough away that the router gives it the 2.4GHz connection, but that seems to be bad for streaming (maybe?)

 

The old Netcomm NF18ACV never had this problem, but also I could and did select the 5GHz connection.

 

Slingshot have been NO HELP. They took 5 days just to reply to a request for support, and when they did offered no real help. They got me to run a test and then said the Roku is "not connecting properly". But the Roku was doing just fine on the old router.

 

I have tried disconnecting and reconnecting the Roku, made sure its software was up to date, and then did a reset. None of that helped.

 

I also tried setting the 2.4GHz connection to use channel 11 rather than auto, because I saw some suggestion that can help with connection problems. That didn't help either.

 

Pretty disappointed with Slingshot so far. They were pretty deceptive about the price they were giving me, their support response time has been abysmal, and they refuse to accept any responsibility for the fact that their hardware just isn't up to the task.

 

I'd love any suggestions for workarounds, because as much as I'd love to just ditch Slingshot I think I'm pretty much stuck with them for 12 months now!

Spyware
3206 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3075819 13-May-2023 15:44
Put the old router back then.

 

The Slingshot and Orcon connections are likely identical and going through the same routers.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

stick
268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075820 13-May-2023 15:46
Spyware:

 

Put the old router back then.

 

 

Orcon usually request their routers to be sent back to them.




Spyware
3206 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3075821 13-May-2023 15:51
Buy a Netcomm off trademe, can't be more than a $1, and test your theory.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

