Hi All, this is not my area of expertise so apoligises in advance for the non-techyness.

I'm hoping that someone here can help out with an issue I have after installing a TP-Link Omada EAP110 N300 Wi-Fi Access Point at home.

I have a Spark modem HG6569b, and fiber. For many months it all worked fine, I have patch leads from the modem to two desktops and the modem provides wifi through most of the home.

I have a shed approx 40m from the modem, to get wifi in the shed I purchased the AP from PBTech and connected it up as per the guide supplied. That is; connected the supplied lead from the modem to the PoE Adapter, connected the Adapter to the AP out in the shed, plugged the PoE Adapter into power socket, switch on. Set it up and great, we have wifi in the shed, awesome!

Then I found that if the AP is left on , as described above, we cannot get wifi in the home from the Spark wifi modem as we could before. Unplug the AP and house wifi is fine.

I did a few google-searches on the subject and came up with nothing...

What's going on here? Why should it affect the wifi in the home as it appears to be doing

GMB