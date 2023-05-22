Everytime we restart our router we're losing connection (we're also on the latest firmware of the router). We're with MyRepublic now and we don't know if the problem is us or them. 🤣



We are just lost because we don't know if it's because of the static IP included in our plan or what.



If any of you are using D-Link Eagle, what firmware are you currently using? We might need to downgrade the firmware. We're at the latest version and there's no 'New Zealand: MyRepublic Fibre' for the provider. We need to change to 'Australia: My Republic Fibre' just for them to have a live router connection. Then again, we accidentally pulled the router's plug and now, we don't have internet again.



Thank you so much in advance for your advices. I need my brother and sister to go online asap for their classes.