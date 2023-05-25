We have a single UniFi UAP-AC-Pro controlled by the GZ Community Cloud Controller. The AP is wired to a 100Mb switch (POE) with Spark UFB fibre (100/100 plan) and all works great for a day to day needs.

Today I've installed a Xiaomi 4K TV Stick (Android TV) which is wifi only to play YouTube videos and the network performance is really bad. YouTube will take a minute to start playing and will continually buffer.

Playing the same YouTube video from my desktop (Ethernet) works great.

Playing the same YouTube video from my iPhone (Wifi) and it plays fine.

If I hotspot the TV Stick to my iPhone performance is great! 4K video plays almost instantly without buffering.

The TV Stick is running the latest version of AndroidTV. I've tried on both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz. It has line of sight to the ceiling mounted AP (within 15 meters).

I'm at a bit of loss.... I'm thinking maybe its just the crappy TV Stick Wifi but it does work well when connected to my iPhone. Short of trying another AP does anybody have any thoughts?