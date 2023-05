Hi,

Here is another question i do not understand why.

My pc is a month old and has a Realtek PCIe GbE Family Controller.

I have utp cat6 in my walls. From my wall socket to the pc I also use a cat6 into the ethernet port of the pc.

I get a speed of 100/100 (Mbps)

However if I use a cat5e from wall to pc I get 1000/1000 (Mbps)

Anybody experience the same issue or has an answer?

Thanks