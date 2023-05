use DS file app on a phone if its just for accessing files. but you can also use quickconnect on a pc as you can configure what each user has access to and what files/folders they can see.

Under the users and groups select the user, then in the permissions tab select the applications they have access to. then you just need to set your permissions in file station/shared folder

My friend has access to my NAS and the only thing he has access to is file station and in there 2 of the 10 folders. same for my parents they have access to a different set of folders using a different account.

Can also access it via DDNS. same as above applies for setting permissions.