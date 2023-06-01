Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Setting up home network- new place
evilevo5

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#305745 1-Jun-2023 14:34
Send private message quote this post

Hello All,

Need some help guys. So I am moved into a new place where every room has LAN (RJ45) wall socket. So my ONT box and modem both located in living room where I also have LAN sockets (2 ports )

So my question is how do I connect the devices?
ONT --> modem wan port
Modem lan port one --> wall socket port 1
Wall socket port 1 --> device X

When I do above port 1 and 2 in my modem / router doesn't light up??

Pleae note when I connect
Ont --> modem
Modem --> device
I have Internet

I haven't traced the cable to see where the Ethernet cable is terminating from the wall socket yet.

My question is above that I mentioned is that connect ? Is that is how I meant to connect all the devices?

Any help will be apprenticed.

Thank you


Create new topic
hsvhel
1031 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3083288 1-Jun-2023 14:40
Send private message quote this post

Wheres your distro panel for the network. someone may have taken their switch when they left

 

Send a pic of what it looks like

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
trig42
5517 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3083345 1-Jun-2023 15:21
Send private message quote this post

As above,

 

All of those wall sockets must terminate somewhere (check the garage).

 

You'd go ONT - WAN on Router.

 

LAN1 on Router to Port 1 in the wall. 

 

Buy a cheap 8-port gigabit switch, put it in the distribution box, wherever that is.

 

Port 1 in the Dist box into any port on the switch.

 

Any other port on the switch to any other port in the distribution box

 

Those ports to devices.

 

 

 

Note, if there are other devices you want to connect where the ONT and router are, just go from the other LAN ports on the router to those.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 