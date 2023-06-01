Hello All,



Need some help guys. So I am moved into a new place where every room has LAN (RJ45) wall socket. So my ONT box and modem both located in living room where I also have LAN sockets (2 ports )



So my question is how do I connect the devices?

ONT --> modem wan port

Modem lan port one --> wall socket port 1

Wall socket port 1 --> device X



When I do above port 1 and 2 in my modem / router doesn't light up??



Pleae note when I connect

Ont --> modem

Modem --> device

I have Internet



I haven't traced the cable to see where the Ethernet cable is terminating from the wall socket yet.



My question is above that I mentioned is that connect ? Is that is how I meant to connect all the devices?



Any help will be apprenticed.



Thank you



