Hello All,
Need some help guys. So I am moved into a new place where every room has LAN (RJ45) wall socket. So my ONT box and modem both located in living room where I also have LAN sockets (2 ports )
So my question is how do I connect the devices?
ONT --> modem wan port
Modem lan port one --> wall socket port 1
Wall socket port 1 --> device X
When I do above port 1 and 2 in my modem / router doesn't light up??
Pleae note when I connect
Ont --> modem
Modem --> device
I have Internet
I haven't traced the cable to see where the Ethernet cable is terminating from the wall socket yet.
My question is above that I mentioned is that connect ? Is that is how I meant to connect all the devices?
Any help will be apprenticed.
Thank you