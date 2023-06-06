Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ear Buds Bluetooth Interference
rwnz

39 posts

Geek


#305817 6-Jun-2023 11:35
I'm looking for advice on my problem of distortion and dropped bits of audio. I have an iPhone 12 and Jabra Elite 3 ear buds but calls sometimes get difficult to maintain due to audio distortion and dropped syllables in both directions. I've also got the same problem when I tried using my Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones which I did to prove if the problem is with the Jabra. The location is my home office. I can use the Sony headphones on flights with perfect audio and the Jabra ear buds have also worked OK in a different location when I my office was temporarily elsewhere so I suspect interference from the 2.4Ghz WiFi band may be the cause. My WiFi is a couple of TP Link Deco X20's which I have Ethernet cable for the backhaul but it appears that the 2.4GHz backhaul signal doesn't switch off, even with the Ethernet backhaul connected and the 2.4GHz WiFi band disabled, so I can't easily get rid of other 2.4GHz signals as I need the Wifi for WiFi calling since the celular signal here is also abysmal.

 

Any thoughts please (aside from using a corded headset)?

mjb

mjb
972 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3085386 6-Jun-2023 11:50
May not be just WiFi interference - Microwave ovens for example.




rwnz

39 posts

Geek


  #3085395 6-Jun-2023 12:00
Yes, I guess I need to think what else is here. The microwave isn't cooking when this problem usually occurs, but it could be the heating system controller which has WiFi. It is about 13 metres from my desk so it would be a bit weak at my desk I wouldn't it? There is the printer in my office but its wifi is disabled (connected with Ethernet). My laptop is connected with Ethernet too but I gues there could still be a WiFi signal if its not in flight mode so could try that, except I didn't have a problem with it when I was in another location so that is unlikely. 

mjb

mjb
972 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3085397 6-Jun-2023 12:06
In all honesty, it's likely not WiFi.. I have personally never had issues with the two co-existing. Here's some other things to consider: https://administrivia.com/resources/wi-fi-and-bluetooth-potential-sources-of-wireless-interference/




paulgr
84 posts

Master Geek


  #3085477 6-Jun-2023 14:07
In my case, Bluetooth interference comes from other Bluetooth devices.
My Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones cut in/out or distort audio if my wife sitting 10m away is using a particular logitech Bluetooth mouse.
Otherwise maybe another iPad/iPhone/other Bluetooth device is trying to find something to connect with and interferencing with your audio? 

