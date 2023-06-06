I'm looking for advice on my problem of distortion and dropped bits of audio. I have an iPhone 12 and Jabra Elite 3 ear buds but calls sometimes get difficult to maintain due to audio distortion and dropped syllables in both directions. I've also got the same problem when I tried using my Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones which I did to prove if the problem is with the Jabra. The location is my home office. I can use the Sony headphones on flights with perfect audio and the Jabra ear buds have also worked OK in a different location when I my office was temporarily elsewhere so I suspect interference from the 2.4Ghz WiFi band may be the cause. My WiFi is a couple of TP Link Deco X20's which I have Ethernet cable for the backhaul but it appears that the 2.4GHz backhaul signal doesn't switch off, even with the Ethernet backhaul connected and the 2.4GHz WiFi band disabled, so I can't easily get rid of other 2.4GHz signals as I need the Wifi for WiFi calling since the celular signal here is also abysmal.

Any thoughts please (aside from using a corded headset)?