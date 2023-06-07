Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to reconnect Ethernet port wires?
jkbrenton

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#305831 7-Jun-2023 10:09
What wires go where?

CYaBro
3961 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3085862 7-Jun-2023 10:16
That's not an ethernet port, it's a telephone socket, but that is ethernet cable.

 

Usually the blue pair is used for telephone.

 
 
 
 

Aaron2222
126 posts

Master Geek


  #3085863 7-Jun-2023 10:16
That port is a phone port, not an Ethernet port (though Ethernet cable is often used for phone signals). Do you know what's connected to the other end of that cable?

jkbrenton

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3086054 7-Jun-2023 12:21
CYaBro:

That's not an ethernet port, it's a telephone socket, but that is ethernet cable.


Usually the blue pair is used for telephone.



Can I change it to an Ethernet port since I have the wires?



hsvhel
1032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3086055 7-Jun-2023 12:22
little bit more to it than that

cyril7
8912 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3086056 7-Jun-2023 12:23
Hi, possibly, but it depends how the house wiring has been run. As its setup for phone its quite possible its run in daisy chain, which means you will need to connect all segments somehow.

 

What other phone outlets are in the house. At this point one would reach for a cable toner and work out where each run goes to and make a plan.

 

Cyril

Jase2985
12184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086108 7-Jun-2023 15:44
those wires have been butchered and will need to be cut back a bit not giving you much to work with.

