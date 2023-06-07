After recently realising that my old UCK won’t support Unifi controller software versions >=7.3, I’m considering options.



I can only find UCK-G2-PLUS for sale in NZ. I have no need for the hard drive.



It appears that a UCK-G2 does exist, I just can’t find them for sale. Are they available in NZ?



https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/uck-g2



My other option is to revert back to running the controller on a Raspberry Pi with a 64-but OS, but I have enjoyed the simplicity and stability of the controller running on a separate device.