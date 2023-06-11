Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#305890 11-Jun-2023 20:37
So my last topic on here was about the same thing 8 years ago. Whoops. Since then, tech's changed a bit, my wants have changed a bit, and we're building again (probably dumb in the current economic climate but oh well). 

 

My current setup is fibre via ONT, into a Fritzbox router, into an unmanaged switch. I never ended up getting a WAP or two as WiFi was 'sufficient' from the router, although in honesty it's not great.

 

I want to add a couple PoE security cameras, and PoE WAPs as the new house is bigger and partly two storey.

 

     

  1. Does the attached topology make sense with two switches, or should I invest in a switch that has enough ports for everything (probably a 24-port with some of those PoE)?
  2. Am I better getting/building a standalone DVR then buying the cameras, or are there decent packages? I would want them to be IP, connected via Cat6.
  3. I don't think I want to login to my cameras when I'm away from home, but it'd be nice to have... does this mean extra hassle/security concerns, static IP etc? I'd prefer something not cloudbased but could be convinced otherwise.
  4. I currently have a Fritzbox router and use the access control... when I get WAPs and cameras, I'd have to login to those separately to control access I presume?
  5. Is there a decent do it all solution that could cover routing, cameras and WAPs? I've seen Ubiquiti and TP-Link mentioned but have also heard of nightmares with firmware updates breaking stuff randomly. It'd be nice to just login to something from my desktop that can control access, check what the kids have been doing, and keep an eye on the front door to see when the courier arrives... without putting dumb holes in my network security.

 

Budget is 'enough to be building a house, but not enough to throw multiple thousands of $ into networking'. Cheers

 

 

 

  #3088646 11-Jun-2023 20:41
if you get a DVR it will likely have POE ports for the cameras already build into it so cameras can connect straight to that.

 

you can get some switches with a larger amount of ports that also have a few POE ports included which can help save space and power.

 

depending on how you consume media, you might be better conncting the swicthes together and just have one connected to the router so all traffic isnt going through the router, only that destined for the internet.

