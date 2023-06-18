Hi
just wondering what software everyone uses who backups their pc to a Synology nas
thanks
rclone
I'm not backing up the PC per se, just specific directories either on a schedule or manually.
I don't do backups either but I image or clone ~5 drives per week, For that I use Macrium Reflect (which can also make file/folder backups).
depends on how you want to backup the stuff. do you want the backups accessible on the NAS, ie a straight copy of the files, or do you just want to be able to restore the files should you need to?
Active backup for business is software is a package on the NAS, and you download the software on your PC/Mac etc and then setup a schedule and what you want backed up, the retention policy and then leave it to do its thing.
You can restore from within the software.
There are many ways you can do this within Synology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6AyeeLxzN8
Great thanks this will do
I use Active Backup for Business to back up and deduplicate the data within the backups for about 5 PCs/laptops and several windows servers. Works wonderfully and fast.
Cloud backup software for Mac and Windows : Arq (arqbackup.com)
Intuitive and easy to use.
Using Synology Active Backup for Business (it's not just for business), backing up three family PC's/laptops to a NAS. Works well and it's very quick once initial backup is done. Have used it to restore files on ocassion.