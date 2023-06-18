Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)windows 11 pc backup to Synology nas
panther2

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305988 18-Jun-2023 18:26
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

just wondering what software everyone uses who backups their pc to a Synology nas

 

 

 

thanks

 

 

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
2286 posts

Uber Geek


  #3091684 18-Jun-2023 18:29
Send private message quote this post

rclone

 

I'm not backing up the PC per se, just specific directories either on a schedule or manually.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
K8Toledo
804 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3091687 18-Jun-2023 18:54
Send private message quote this post

I don't do backups either but I image or clone ~5 drives per week, For that I use Macrium Reflect (which can also make file/folder backups).

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
12214 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091688 18-Jun-2023 18:54
Send private message quote this post

depends on how you want to backup the stuff. do you want the backups accessible on the NAS, ie a straight copy of the files, or do you just want to be able to restore the files should you need to?

 

Active backup for business is software is a package on the NAS, and you download the software on your PC/Mac etc and then setup a schedule and what you want backed up, the retention policy and then leave it to do its thing. 

 

You can restore from within the software.

 

There are many ways you can do this within Synology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6AyeeLxzN8 

 

 

 

 



skewt
692 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3091689 18-Jun-2023 18:54
Send private message quote this post

I just use the free veeam backup agent

https://www.veeam.com/agent-for-windows-community-edition.html


panther2

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3091694 18-Jun-2023 19:16
Send private message quote this post

Great thanks this will do

 

Jase2985:

 

depends on how you want to backup the stuff. do you want the backups accessible on the NAS, ie a straight copy of the files, or do you just want to be able to restore the files should you need to?

 

Active backup for business is software is a package on the NAS, and you download the software on your PC/Mac etc and then setup a schedule and what you want backed up, the retention policy and then leave it to do its thing. 

 

You can restore from within the software.

 

There are many ways you can do this within Synology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6AyeeLxzN8 

 

 

 

 

 

Benoire
2589 posts

Uber Geek


  #3091697 18-Jun-2023 19:38
Send private message quote this post

I use Active Backup for Business to back up and deduplicate the data within the backups for about 5 PCs/laptops and several windows servers.  Works wonderfully and fast.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12637 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091751 18-Jun-2023 20:16
Send private message quote this post

Veeam here as well, and then I do occasional copy of the backup to an external HDD for offsite.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti



OldGeek
717 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091752 18-Jun-2023 20:22
Send private message quote this post

Cloud backup software for Mac and Windows : Arq (arqbackup.com)

 

Intuitive and easy to use.




-- 

OldGeek.

allan
1837 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091765 18-Jun-2023 21:41
Send private message quote this post

Using Synology Active Backup for Business (it's not just for business), backing up three family PC's/laptops to a NAS. Works well and it's very quick once initial backup is done. Have used it to restore files on ocassion.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 