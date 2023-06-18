depends on how you want to backup the stuff. do you want the backups accessible on the NAS, ie a straight copy of the files, or do you just want to be able to restore the files should you need to?

Active backup for business is software is a package on the NAS, and you download the software on your PC/Mac etc and then setup a schedule and what you want backed up, the retention policy and then leave it to do its thing.

You can restore from within the software.

There are many ways you can do this within Synology

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6AyeeLxzN8