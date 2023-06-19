jonathan18

Does anyone have any bright ideas of how to ‘kill’ the Wi-Fi transmission on a router in which Wi-Fi can’t apparently be disabled?

Situation is an ISP-supplied device (Netgear Orbi RBR350) being used solely for router duties, as Wi-Fi is being provided by dedicated APs. Can’t find any setting in the web interface to disable Wi-Fi, only reduce power (which I’ve done), but I’d rather have it not transmitting at all.

If I’m unable to disable it, is there a way to massively attenuate the signal strength? I wondered about a basic Faraday cage-like thing of a sticking it in a box lined with foil, or something similar to that.

Another option I’ve put to the ISP is swapping the Orbi for a Fritzbox (2D reps, eg @MrGadget – would this be feasible?); while my sister could buy a s/h Fritzbox, I’d rather see if we can sort it without her having to spend money to solve a problem caused by the lack of flexibility of the ISP-supplied product.

Thanks for any ideas.