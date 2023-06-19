jonathan18

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Killing wifi on a 2D- supplied router that doesn't have this ability?
#305995 19-Jun-2023 11:40
Does anyone have any bright ideas of how to ‘kill’ the Wi-Fi transmission on a router in which Wi-Fi can’t apparently be disabled?

 

Situation is an ISP-supplied device (Netgear Orbi RBR350) being used solely for router duties, as Wi-Fi is being provided by dedicated APs. Can’t find any setting in the web interface to disable Wi-Fi, only reduce power (which I’ve done), but I’d rather have it not transmitting at all.

 

If I’m unable to disable it, is there a way to massively attenuate the signal strength? I wondered about a basic Faraday cage-like thing of a sticking it in a box lined with foil, or something similar to that.

 

Another option I’ve put to the ISP is swapping the Orbi for a Fritzbox (2D reps, eg @MrGadget – would this be feasible?); while my sister could buy a s/h Fritzbox, I’d rather see if we can sort it without her having to spend money to solve a problem caused by the lack of flexibility of the ISP-supplied product.

 

Thanks for any ideas.

  #3091958 19-Jun-2023 12:09
The manual talks about setting it in either AP or router mode... ( page 69/70) - does setting it in Router mode turn off the Wifi?

 

https://www.downloads.netgear.com/files/GDC/RBK352/RBK352_RBK353_UM_EN.pdf

 

 

