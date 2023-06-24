Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) Ubquiti EdgeRouter Lite
paul151

285 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#306055 24-Jun-2023 13:27


I'm aware reading another thread in this forum about how the Ubiquiti Edgerouter is seemingly no longer that supported by the company. That barks.

 

I also confess to essentially setting and forgetting the unit some years ago when I bought it. It's been stable and I have had little need to admin it other than opening some port forwards for services I run at home.

 

Having recently moved to a new ISP and found myself back in the config. I'm aware the router OS is likely well behind any improvements and patches made by Ubiquiti.

 

So I am wondering if anyone who uses the same unit as I do could point me to the recommended OS version I should update to and where to find it?

 

I did a bit of a hunt online and it all seems rather fraught to find the (what I guess is now old software) for this unit :(

 

The unit is currently running v1.9.7+hotfix.4

 

 

 

 

Happy to take suggestions also as to what would be a good device to replace it with (in time).

 

I run a mix of servers at home via IPv4 and IPv6 and moved to the EdgeRouter as the Spark router could not handle the number of devices I have running on my LAN and didn't really have the level of control I was looking for with a firewall, port forward rules etc.

 

I'm not a router guru and could use some further training on best practice and things I could do better in the networking space, if you have a few YouTube channels or resources I could look at that you want to suggest alongside a new bit of hardware to consider, then I'm open to any guidance you may have.

 

Thanks for reading :)

 

 

 




Jiriteach
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3094371 24-Jun-2023 13:56


Heya - The OS version you have on there is super old. Ubiquiti hasn't marked these products EOL but yes firmware version was lacking up until ~ last year.

Latest official release for the EdgeRouters is v2.0.9-hotfix.6 - https://community.ui.com/releases/EdgeMAX-EdgeRouter-Firmware-v2-0-9-hotfix-6/63aa2542-db99-4f2d-8be2-0717dd2452de
This was released ` 5 months ago.

 

Early access release was released 2 days ago - v2.0.9-hotfix.7 - https://community.ui.com/releases/EdgeMAX-EdgeRouter-v2-0-9-hotfix-7/b909059a-4c33-42ba-a5a9-7fcea2664e4b

 

If you want to keep up with the latest releases - early access is the way to go but you could see stabaility issues.

 

Almost all of Ubiquiti's effort is going into its Unifi line so for routers like UDM, UDM Pro, UDM Pro SE, UDR.
Its a different ecosystem and management and does dependant on how much visibility and management you are looking for.

 

This said - while the EdgeRouters are not receiving feature updates, slow security updates are being released.

 
 
 
 

paul151

285 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3094374 24-Jun-2023 14:07


Jiriteach:

 

Latest official release for the EdgeRouters is v2.0.9-hotfix.6 - https://community.ui.com/releases/EdgeMAX-EdgeRouter-Firmware-v2-0-9-hotfix-6/63aa2542-db99-4f2d-8be2-0717dd2452de
This was released ` 5 months ago.

 

Early access release was released 2 days ago - v2.0.9-hotfix.7 - https://community.ui.com/releases/EdgeMAX-EdgeRouter-v2-0-9-hotfix-7/b909059a-4c33-42ba-a5a9-7fcea2664e4b

 

If you want to keep up with the latest releases - early access is the way to go but you could see stability issues.

 

 

Thanks for guidance, appreciated :) I'll stick to the latest official release I think. That's going to be fine for my needs.

 

I can backup the config file before I update, but do you think moving from my very old version to this latest 'official' version is likely to break anything or am I fairly safe to proceed? Just a tad leery about entering into an afternoon of 'I wish I hadn't updated' pain :) Perhaps there are some settings in the latest OS I will need to plug in because my old version does not account for them?

 

Anywho just being cautious, you know the drill.

 

 




