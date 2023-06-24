I'm aware reading another thread in this forum about how the Ubiquiti Edgerouter is seemingly no longer that supported by the company. That barks.

I also confess to essentially setting and forgetting the unit some years ago when I bought it. It's been stable and I have had little need to admin it other than opening some port forwards for services I run at home.

Having recently moved to a new ISP and found myself back in the config. I'm aware the router OS is likely well behind any improvements and patches made by Ubiquiti.

So I am wondering if anyone who uses the same unit as I do could point me to the recommended OS version I should update to and where to find it?

I did a bit of a hunt online and it all seems rather fraught to find the (what I guess is now old software) for this unit :(

The unit is currently running v1.9.7+hotfix.4

Happy to take suggestions also as to what would be a good device to replace it with (in time).

I run a mix of servers at home via IPv4 and IPv6 and moved to the EdgeRouter as the Spark router could not handle the number of devices I have running on my LAN and didn't really have the level of control I was looking for with a firewall, port forward rules etc.

I'm not a router guru and could use some further training on best practice and things I could do better in the networking space, if you have a few YouTube channels or resources I could look at that you want to suggest alongside a new bit of hardware to consider, then I'm open to any guidance you may have.

Thanks for reading :)