LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)A new network cable
quickymart

#306062 25-Jun-2023 10:56
I've got a 3 metre ethernet cable running from my Spark Smart router to my desktop machine, but while it says it's CAT6 I'm only getting 100Mb/s down, yet my plan is 300 down/100 up.

 

Any devices connecting on wifi get the full 300.

 

Tested with a borrowed cable and got 300 over ethernet, so the cable has probably done its dash. I was going to get a Dynamix from PB Tech but they don't seem to have a huge range of them anymore, so I was looking at this instead: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABSTT2865517/StarTech-N6PATC3MGN-3m-CAT6-Ethernet-Cable---Green

 

Anyone had any experience with this brand? Are they any good?

RunningMan
  #3094651 25-Jun-2023 11:28
PBTech have got pretty much the entire Dynamix range - just about every colour you could need

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=dynamix+cat6+3m&search_type= 

 
 
 
 

quickymart

  #3094661 25-Jun-2023 12:05
You must be better at setting filters than me 😀

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX0122/Dynamix-3m-Cat6-Green-UTP-Patch-Lead-T568A-Specifi >> possible dumb question, but would this one support 1Gb/s? The specs don't say a lot...

Wombat1
  #3094662 25-Jun-2023 12:07
Even all certified cat 5 cables will support 1gbps at that length. Check your port settings, probably get set to 100mbps.

