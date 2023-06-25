NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hey all,

I was wondering if anyone has tried the 'ExpressVPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 Router' yet. I'm interested in purchasing it and I contacted ExpressVPN to inquire about its compatibility in New Zealand. They assured me that it will work because it supports the PPPoE networking protocol. As long as you have your ISP settings handy, such as the username, password, VLANID, and priority, it shouldn't be a problem. With this reassurance and the positive reviews, I'm eager to buy this router. I'm looking forward to hearing about anyone's experience with it. Thanks!



