NglButiLoveTechnolog

Has anyone tried the 'ExpressVPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 Router'? Wanting some opinions before buying
#306064 25-Jun-2023 12:35
Hey all,

 

I was wondering if anyone has tried the 'ExpressVPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 Router' yet. I'm interested in purchasing it and I contacted ExpressVPN to inquire about its compatibility in New Zealand. They assured me that it will work because it supports the PPPoE networking protocol. As long as you have your ISP settings handy, such as the username, password, VLANID, and priority, it shouldn't be a problem. With this reassurance and the positive reviews, I'm eager to buy this router. I'm looking forward to hearing about anyone's experience with it. Thanks!

 

 

  #3094678 25-Jun-2023 12:44
Question is… why?

You don’t need to be running a VPN and also you don’t need a router with this sort of VPN software on it. Read this: https://overengineer.dev/blog/2019/04/08/very-precarious-narrative.html.




