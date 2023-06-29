Hi There,

Looking for recommendations for mesh wifi network sets. I currently have a Unifi Ubiquiti set up with 3 APs but I find it really quite poor. The bandwidth I get even from the main AP, which is Ethernet connected to my Vodafone HTC router, isn't great, and the throughput on the two downstream APs is appalling.

I'm looking at a budget of no more than $600 -$700 for a set of 3. I have a lot of Amazon devices in the house so was thinking about Eero but obviously open to any suggestions.

Also, from reading some of the bumpf on mesh systems it describes one of the devices in each set as a "router" . Is this correct? My Ubiquiti devices are just "dumb" APs and no more than that.

Lastly, the one thing I like about the Ubiquity stuff is the AP controller as it provides a lot of useful information and control over connected clients, so do these more user friendly consumer targeted set ups provide anything similar? For example I like the ability to lock a client so it always connects to the same AP.

Cheers

C