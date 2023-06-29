Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mesh WiFi Recommendations
#306121 29-Jun-2023 20:36
Hi There,

 

Looking for recommendations for mesh wifi network sets. I currently have a Unifi Ubiquiti set up with 3 APs but I find it really quite poor. The bandwidth I get even from the main AP, which is Ethernet connected to my Vodafone HTC router, isn't great, and the throughput on the two downstream APs is appalling.

 

I'm looking at a budget of no more than $600 -$700 for a set of 3. I have a lot of Amazon devices in the house so was thinking about Eero but obviously open to any suggestions.

 

Also, from reading some of the bumpf on mesh systems it describes one of the devices in each set as a "router" . Is this correct? My Ubiquiti devices are just "dumb" APs and no more than that.

 

Lastly, the one thing I like about the Ubiquity stuff is the AP controller as it provides a lot of useful information and control over connected clients, so do these more user friendly consumer targeted set ups provide anything similar? For example I like the ability to lock a client so it always connects to the same AP.

 

Cheers
C

  #3097397 29-Jun-2023 20:55
Do you have a Ubiquity software controller or compute key running? With out an active controller they are just AP's not a mesh system (which AP type do you have?). Also have you updated the firmware on the AP's, and tried repositioning them so they get better signal?

 

If you can't get decent performance out of modern Ubiquiti AP's I'm not sure you will do much better with any standard consumer mesh system, without using ethernet backhaul. And if you were going to use ethernet backhaul you might as well set it up for the Unifi APs which would improve there performance.

 
 
 
 

  #3097419 29-Jun-2023 21:13
Can you run ethernet to all APs? 

 

 

 

If so I would currently recommend GWN7660s. But a lot depends on your setup, layout, configuration, and I suspect you're not getting the most out of your current gear so will run into the same problems with new equipment. 

