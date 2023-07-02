Preface: I'm a home geek who does not do network for a living but is slowly learning a few things in this area as I'm interested in this stuff and enjoy tinkering. I currently run a IPv6 he.net tunnel into a RPi and have radvd sending out addresses to devices on my LAN. Now that I have a native IPv6 allocation via @quic I want to end up using that for most devices but still have some on the he.net tunnel. Lordy knows how that can be accommodated/done, but for now I am working on how to get the native Quic allocation up and running on my EdgeRouter Lite. I am also using a static IPv4 via Quic (that is all set up and running OK).

I'm working on building my IPv6 firewall config fand have been looking at the @michaelmurfy examples along with examples on the Ubiquiti forums. It seems getting your hands on good overall docs for the CLI is not that easy.

As I work may way through the default examples I see a few commands and options that differ between examples.

In Michael's example he's using 'top' and 'protocol all' in his WAN6_IN but in this example posted 4 years ago by the Ubquiti team both are missing. What does 'top' do and is there anything to be gained by adding in 'protocol all'?

I'm also unsure about 'logging' commands and what is needed and if enabled how much space/resource does that impose on the router?

For example in the Ubiquiti example they have "set firewall ipv6-name WANv6_IN enable-default-log' but Michael's omits this. I am also looking at a YouTube clip and that chap has some rules where he opts to ensure no logging for a certain rule.

Later in that video he's also allowing forwarding of specific traffic on ports which is something I need to do for services I am running that I will want to be able to be reached from the Internet to my home servers. I'm thinking in general my 'base' rules will need to be like rules 100,200.300 etc. and then I'll need to add the port-forward pinhole stuff as entries prior to the base rules (e.g. before rule 100) does that sound correct to you?

I have a number of questions about if I can run something like both a slaac service for IPv6 over pppoe0 and also still have the he.net tunnel stuff running? But I'll stop for now and keep boxing on with an attempted config of firewall rules I'm building. Thanks for reading :)