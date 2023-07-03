Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Converting Cat5e from telephone to ethernet usage...possible?
phrozenpenguin

709 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306194 3-Jul-2023 23:02
We are doing some work on a house built in 2012 that has three telephone sockets in the property. Previously used with VDSL, but UFB has now arrived in the area and apparently it is not possible to order VDSL any more, so UFB is the way forward.

 

Depending on the UFB install we are likely to want to use at least one of the three telephone sockets as ethernet, if possible. I have removed all the faceplates and it is CAT5e connecting them, with 4 pairs (only one pair used currently). However it looks like telephone cabling may be connected in series? From what we can work out it might go like this:

 

outside demarc box > into property > alarm panel (two CAT5e cables enter alarm) > socket 1 (two CAT5e cables connected) > socket 2 (two CAT5e cables connected) > socket 3 (one CAT5e cable connected).

 

Is there an easy way to test thw existing wiring and order?

 

I am familiar with making ethernet cables, but it seems I would need some small switches (in order to have a port in room (instead of telephone jack) + continue to next room? Or, a tidy way to join cables and then have only one socket available.

 

Any advice appreciated. I may be able to run some new cabling for ceiling wifi APs, but some wall sockets would be handy.

nzkc
1177 posts

Uber Geek


  #3099410 4-Jul-2023 01:44
Yeah its pretty common for them to be connected in series like you describe unfortunately.

 

Seems you're pretty onto what will needed too!

 

If you can, I'd look to pull extra cables through so that you can connect all the sockets back to a switch somewhere. That way you can get full gigabit to each socket.

 

If thats not an option your switch idea would work and I'd recommend looking into PoE switch options here to save finding power sockets. Its not ideal to connect switches in series. Yes it works, just less than ideal compared to a star configuration.

 

3rd option is this...

 

You can use 2 pairs in each cable for 2 x 100Mbps connections. Only really going to be an option if you dont plan on anything _really_ high bandwidth. If we're just talking web browsing and streaming thats OK. Any big file transfers and you're going to notice that 100Mbps bottleneck.

 

You'd want to try and get your router near the first socket for this to be optimal. As you'd effectively be making your first socket redundant for your networking.

 

Something like: Fibre -> ONT -> Router ---> 1Gbps ----> into socket 1  ---> Split into 2 x 100Mbps ---> Socket 2 (wired for 1 x 100Mbps and 2nd pair sent onwards... ) --> Socket 3.

 

 

