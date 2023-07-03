phrozenpenguin

We are doing some work on a house built in 2012 that has three telephone sockets in the property. Previously used with VDSL, but UFB has now arrived in the area and apparently it is not possible to order VDSL any more, so UFB is the way forward.

Depending on the UFB install we are likely to want to use at least one of the three telephone sockets as ethernet, if possible. I have removed all the faceplates and it is CAT5e connecting them, with 4 pairs (only one pair used currently). However it looks like telephone cabling may be connected in series? From what we can work out it might go like this:

outside demarc box > into property > alarm panel (two CAT5e cables enter alarm) > socket 1 (two CAT5e cables connected) > socket 2 (two CAT5e cables connected) > socket 3 (one CAT5e cable connected).

Is there an easy way to test thw existing wiring and order?

I am familiar with making ethernet cables, but it seems I would need some small switches (in order to have a port in room (instead of telephone jack) + continue to next room? Or, a tidy way to join cables and then have only one socket available.

Any advice appreciated. I may be able to run some new cabling for ceiling wifi APs, but some wall sockets would be handy.