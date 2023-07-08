so I've installed Proxmox and setup a pfsense VM - I've got 1x motherboard gigabit NIC going to LAN, and 1x PCI-e 1x gigabit NIC going to ONT/WAN (no modem/router), and the speeds i'm pulling are 400-440Mbit down, 500Mbit up.

Here's an output of the NIC's:

02:00.0 Ethernet controller: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet Controller (rev 0c)

03:00.0 Ethernet controller: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet Controller (rev 06)

I have also ticked and unticked the Disable Hardware checksum offload, Disable hardware TCP segmentation offload, Disable hardware large receive offload & Enable the ALTQ support for hn NICs, no difference in speed.

I had Ubuntu Server installed before (not a VM, installed from USB) and was able to get full speed no problem, so not a CPU issue.

I'm just seeing if anyone else has had the same issue and able to help?