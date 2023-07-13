Has anyone successfully managed to get a ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Router connected to Vodafone Fibre?
I have tried several times and all the settings in it are a bit different to the standard Vodafone Router I was given a few years ago
For One NZ fibre, you need DHCP/IPOE with VLAN 10 tagging on the WAN interface.
To set the VLAN tagging setting, you need to look under IPTV tab on the Asus web UI from memory, assuming it's all the same web UI for all Asus routers.
why do you need a $1200 router?
Found this link which may help: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/ASUSISPSettings#VDFRTAC
Let us know how you go