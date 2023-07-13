Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)ROG GT-AXE16000 Router -> Connect to Vodafone/One NZ
Datagrafx

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306331 13-Jul-2023 15:38
Has anyone successfully managed to get a ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Router connected to Vodafone Fibre?

 

 

 

I have tried several times and all the settings in it are a bit different to the standard Vodafone Router I was given a few years ago

mrgsm021
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3103684 13-Jul-2023 15:58
For One NZ fibre, you need DHCP/IPOE with VLAN 10 tagging on the WAN interface.

 

To set the VLAN tagging setting, you need to look under IPTV tab on the Asus web UI from memory, assuming it's all the same web UI for all Asus routers.

 
 
 
 

Datagrafx

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3103685 13-Jul-2023 16:02
ok thank you

Jase2985
12254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103734 13-Jul-2023 16:11
why do you need a $1200 router?



mrgsm021
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3103735 13-Jul-2023 16:11
Found this link which may help: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/ASUSISPSettings#VDFRTAC

 

Let us know how you go

Datagrafx

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3103744 13-Jul-2023 16:35
Thank you

