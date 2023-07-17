Affected Devices

 

EdgeRouters 2.0.9-hotfix.6 and earlier

 

AirCube firmware version 2.8.8 and earlier

 

Worth noting this could become a wider issue “It is likely that other products relying either directly on upstream MiniUPnPd, or on router distribution such as OpenWrt, VyOS or DD-WRT still ship today with vulnerable MiniUPnPd,” SSD Secure Disclosure notes.