RB951 Mikrotik Router to Spark Fibre - Following Guides, but Stumped?
BlackrazorNZ

18 posts

Geek


#306378 17-Jul-2023 18:55
Hi all,

 

My router that I've been using for years, a Mikrotik CRS109, decided to die right as we were moving house. Luckily I have an RB951 that I mainly used as a combo CAP/Switch in the office, but it's a full featured router in its own right so I'm setting it up as an emergency router until my new Unifi one arrives.

 

However, I'm having a pig of a time getting it to work. Appreciate any assistance offered as to where I might be going wrong.

 

Setup/Diagnostics so far:

 

 

 

- The Chorus ONT is on, powered, the Optical light is up, and it shows activity on the LAN1 line that the router is connected to. There are no alarm notices or the like.

 

- I've set the router gateway as 10.10.10.10 with DHCP in the 10.10.10.xx range, and that is working fine, as is connection to the router via Winbox via both ethernet and wifi

 

- I have set up the interface list the 'normal' way for a home router/AP, with a bridge, a PPPoE out attached to the VLAN 10 on Ether1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

However I cannot get a connection, and in the Log I just get a constant stream of attempts to connect followed by failure to authenticate with peer?

 

 

 

 

Any idea where to from here?

 

Really appreciate any help offered.

 

Thanks!

RunningMan
7609 posts

Uber Geek


  #3105177 17-Jul-2023 19:00
Check and see if you also have a DHCP client on ether1. If so, get rid of it.

 
 
 
 

Check and see if you also have a DHCP client on ether1. If so, get rid of it.
BlackrazorNZ

18 posts

Geek


  #3105178 17-Jul-2023 19:02
RunningMan:

 

Check and see if you also have a DHCP client on ether1. If so, get rid of it.

 

Thank you for the reply. However, I do not - there was one in place (but disabled), I completely removed it and I still am getting no connection, log errors remain the same.

 

michaelmurfy
cat
11838 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105180 17-Jul-2023 19:10
Question is you sure you’re on Spark?

Those settings look fine and how it should be configured but you’re posting from a non-Spark IP too. Just thought I’d mention it just in case 😊




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



RunningMan
7609 posts

Uber Geek


  #3105181 17-Jul-2023 19:10
Also check /interface/detect internet and make sure that all are set to none.

BlackrazorNZ

18 posts

Geek


  #3105183 17-Jul-2023 19:14
michaelmurfy: Question is you sure you’re on Spark?

 

Yes, the ONT in question definitely is - at least according to them :

 


Those settings look fine and how it should be configured but you’re posting from a non-Spark IP too. Just thought I’d mention it just in case 😊

 

Yep, that's because in order to continue having internet access my laptop is sponging off the neighbours wifi (with their permission) while I am also connected directly via cable to ETH2 on the router to continue configuration :)

BlackrazorNZ

18 posts

Geek


  #3105184 17-Jul-2023 19:15
RunningMan:

 

Also check /interface/detect internet and make sure that all are set to none.

 

 

They are indeed.

 

michaelmurfy
cat
11838 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105185 17-Jul-2023 19:17
If you’ve just switched to them give the 2nd ONT port a go also.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



Jase2985
12265 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105186 17-Jul-2023 19:21
michaelmurfy: If you’ve just switched to them give the 2nd ONT port a go also.

 

this, you have probably been setup on spark on port 2 of the ONT, while your previous ISP is still on port 1

BlackrazorNZ

18 posts

Geek


  #3105187 17-Jul-2023 19:23
michaelmurfy: If you’ve just switched to them give the 2nd ONT port a go also.

 

Damn, thought you might be onto something there :( but nope - plugging into port 2 (or 3, or 4) on the router doesn't even get the 'LAN up' light showing, let alone any connection.

 

Still the same error once reconnected on LAN1.

 

huckster
650 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105189 17-Jul-2023 19:27
I only have some subtle differences....

 

  • L2 MTU for me is 1510 on Interface Spark UFB (I don't remember setting that)
  • Username is user@xtrabb.co.nz
  • And use peer dns is off (I don't use Spark's DNS)

 

BlackrazorNZ

18 posts

Geek


  #3105196 17-Jul-2023 19:44
huckster:

 

I only have some subtle differences....

 

  • L2 MTU for me is 1510 on Interface Spark UFB (I don't remember setting that)
  • Username is user@xtrabb.co.nz
  • And use peer dns is off (I don't use Spark's DNS)

 

OK. You're all going to think I am making this up, but I swear on my ancestors honour I am not:

 

Changing the Username from 'user@spark.co.nz' (the one Spark's own instructions tell you to use) to 'user@xtrabb.co.nz', stops the 'failed to authenticate' error and now it shows authenticated and connected.

 

UPDATE - I can replicate the 'failed to authenticate' and 'authenticated' outcomes by reversing the above and repeating it.

 

 

However, I still have no actual connection - I cannot ping or resolve DNS, nor access anything on the web. Interestingly, the ping error message has changed from 'unable to resolve host' to 'timeout'. 

 

 

 

 

Here's my firewall rules (which are set to the router default after I reset it) - anything here likely to be causing issues?

 

michaelmurfy
cat
11838 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105202 17-Jul-2023 19:50
Under NAT make sure your masquerade rule has your PPPoE interface. Also ensure that the firewall rules have your right interface too and the PPPoE interface is in the WAN port group.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

BlackrazorNZ

18 posts

Geek


  #3105207 17-Jul-2023 19:59
michaelmurfy: Under NAT make sure your masquerade rule has your PPPoE interface. Also ensure that the firewall rules have your right interface too and the PPPoE interface is in the WAN port group.

 

I have nothing at all under NAT - an issue? 

 

 

Ether1, the VLAN attached and the PPPoE are set to WAN group, and the bridge (which has Eth 2-5 + WLAN attached) is set as LAN.

 

 

'

 

 

 

I am leaning towards 'problem at Spark end' since something as simple as changing the username changes the authentication outcome, even if it doesn't change the practical result (still no actual connection).

michaelmurfy
cat
11838 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105209 17-Jul-2023 20:01
Your default NAT masquerade rule is disabled. Enable it and ensure the outbound interface is your pppoe interface. Under the interface list remove both ether1 and your VLAN interface.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

RunningMan
7609 posts

Uber Geek


  #3105212 17-Jul-2023 20:07
The masquerade rule is probably auto disabled becasue the WAN interface list is empty.

