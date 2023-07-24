Someone familiar with the Chrous ONT and port forwarding able to assist?





The Deco is connected to the Chorus ONT. The Deco is in Router mode using IPTV/VLAN.

I get a 100.xx.xx.xxx IP address (Dynamic IP) but https://whatismyipaddress.com/ gives me a 161 address.

So apparently the Deco isn't getting an external IP? Is the ONT set as a router by default?

I have to use upnp otherwise I don't get the green tick for the port being open on uTorrent

and any Port forwarding I try doesn't seem to work but weirdly on the Vodafone Ultrahub I had zero problems however the HG659 and the Deco aren't playing ball.

Do I need to connect up the ONT directly to a PC login and check it's networking options? What should it be set to?