Port forwarding Chorus 300 ONT + Deco
ryrynz

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306459 24-Jul-2023 18:47
Someone familiar with the Chrous ONT and port forwarding able to assist?


The Deco is connected to the Chorus ONT. The Deco is in Router mode using IPTV/VLAN.


I get a 100.xx.xx.xxx IP address (Dynamic IP) but https://whatismyipaddress.com/ gives me a 161 address.
So apparently the Deco isn't getting an external IP? Is the ONT set as a router by default?


I have to use upnp otherwise I don't get the green tick for the port being open on uTorrent


and any Port forwarding I try doesn't seem to work but weirdly on the Vodafone Ultrahub I had zero problems however the HG659 and the Deco aren't playing ball.


Do I need to connect up the ONT directly to a PC login and check it's networking options? What should it be set to?

RunningMan
7615 posts

Uber Geek


  #3107663 24-Jul-2023 18:49
Presumably this issue is your ISP is using CG-NAT for IPv4.

 

EDIT: What ISP are you using?

 
 
 
 

Linux
9885 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3107669 24-Jul-2023 19:20
CG-NAT related and not related to Chorus

cyril7
8929 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3107688 24-Jul-2023 19:44
Hi the chorus ont is a purely layer2 device and has no partition in port forwarding. Clearly you have no idea

Sounds like you're ISP is offering a CG-NAT solution therefore port forwarding is not an option.

.
Cyril



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75723 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3107693 24-Jul-2023 20:04
The ONT is not in ant involved in port forwarding.

If your ISP uses CGNAT then port forward won't work.

What ISP are you using?




muppet
2361 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3107696 24-Jul-2023 20:13
Seems the previous posters are big fans of redundancy. So allow me to be the fifth person to tell you that CGNat will cause you problems with port forwarding.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75723 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3107697 24-Jul-2023 20:20
And don't forget the ONT has nothing to do with it. Was this mentioned before?




RunningMan
7615 posts

Uber Geek


  #3107698 24-Jul-2023 20:21
Oh, it might be CG-NAT. Surprised that nobody has mentioned it yet.

