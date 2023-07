What speed plan are you on and what speeds were you getting on the Google wifi? Are you also transferring files locally as that Gould likely see the most gain from an upgrade.



No doubt you will see increased performance going up to the AX1800 standard but if you're current bottleneck is the connection to your property upgrading would seem a needless expense.



The other thing to consider first as well, are some things in your wireless able to be wired in even using a switch? If you have tvs anbd consoles that use a lot of data sat next to the router try and stop using the wifi as tmots a avoidable traffic that could get you more performance cheaply. Similarly wiring the nodes of your current system together could see a sizeable improvement by removing the wireless carrying data between the nodes. I'd suggest trying all of these things before upgrading your entire system.