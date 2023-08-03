Once upon a time I went down the ubiquiti path but several years on its time to move to a wifi mesh (Wired APs ain't gonna happen). As much as I like the performance from the AP LR I currently have, as a non-networking person it's a PITA to get the optimal performance out of it without learning more than I really care to learn about these. I recently set up a tp-link mesh for my neighbor and was surprised it was all done within 15 minutes. So I'm now looking at some basic consumer grade plug and play kit and my hunt has found these 760 series to be a good pricepoint to features (albeit on the slightly higher $$$ side)

Does anyone here have this already? Thoughts and opinons on them? Has my AP LR spoiled me for performance and I'm going to find homegrade kit absolute trash now? I don't intend on doing much other than having 2, maybe 3, different networks setup.