SirHumphreyAppleby

I have recently obtained five Odroid N2+ units to replace the television front ends (previously a Vero4k and cheap boxes from China with similar hardware). I am experiencing an issue with one of the Odroid boxes, where no link is showing up when connected directly to a secondary switch - no lights on either the Odroid or the switch. I've tried three switches and two cables, with the same result. If I connect it to another port in the house (directly to the main switch), it either negotiates a 100Mbs^-1 or 1000Mbs^-1 connection, depending on the port it is connected to. The wiring is a bit dodgy where it negotiates 100Mbs^1, but other players have no trouble negotiating 1000Mbs^-1 even on that port. Disabling auto-negotiation and forcing it to 1000Mbs^-1 resulted in an unusable connection.

I'm not terribly familiar with how auto-negotiation works, but I assume it is only point-to-point and doesn't look at the network beyond the first switch. Assuming that is the case, there does appear to be a fault with the unit, but I'm also concerned with the RMA process and being told it's working perfectly fine, which under some configurations at least, it does seem to be.

Does anyone have any thoughts on what could be causing this?