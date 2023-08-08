Howdy all,

I'm building a Unifi Protect POE camera system and I need to install some additional cables into my roof space to hook everything up. I'll be running ten lengths of approximately 25M each and I was going to terminate to RJ45 connectors and terminate at an existing POE router I already have. I'll be running 4k cameras but want to future proof (without paying too much of an excessive premium) so I'll figure CAT6 should be sufficient for the next ten years, but I might move to CAT6A if I can source a good deal. I have a few questions :-

I haven't purchased cable previously so does anyone have any recommendation on brand and where to buy with a good balance between reliability and cost? Any other recommendations or gotchas about what to do or not do are gratefully received.

Regards,

Simon