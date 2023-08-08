Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Cabling for Unifi Protect system?
sdemler

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306622 8-Aug-2023 11:56
Send private message

Howdy all,

 

 

 

I'm building a Unifi Protect POE camera system and I need to install some additional cables into my roof space to hook everything up. I'll be running ten lengths of approximately 25M each and I was going to terminate to RJ45 connectors and terminate at an existing POE router I already have. I'll be running 4k cameras but want to future proof (without paying too much of an excessive premium) so I'll figure CAT6 should be sufficient for the next ten years, but I might move to CAT6A if I can source a good deal. I have a few questions :-

 

I haven't purchased cable previously so does anyone have any recommendation on brand and where to buy with a good balance between reliability and cost? Any other recommendations or gotchas about what to do or not do are gratefully received.

 

 

 

Regards,

 

Simon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
2339 posts

Uber Geek


  #3113278 8-Aug-2023 13:00
Send private message quote this post

For permanent cabling, you'll want solid core. You should also terminate the cables on keystones or a patch panel. Some even advise not to terminate on RJ45 connectors at all, and instead use field termination connectors, but RJ45 connectors will work... an expert on cabling may be able to comment on what falls within the official specs.

 

Unless you have specific requirements, such as running outdoors or into electrical cabinets with mains power, then any solid core cable should be fine. I wouldn't bother with 6A either, unless the price difference was negligible. My CCTV system runs on Fast Ethernet (100Mbs^-1) just fine, with greater than 4k resolution.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degrees to Acquire MyRepublic New Zealand Broadband Service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 