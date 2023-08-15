Hello, (Hopefully this is in the right place :)



Im looking for a router with simcard support as a backup, BUT Im not sure about performance - and wondering if anyone had any recommendations.



Our Fibre Terminal lost power last week, and needed a new power cord/plug to start again, the technician said we are using an old box "Theres not many of these around anymore". But wouldn't offer the option for us to install a new one even if we paid.



Long story short, I work from home and the Hotspot on my phone hasn't provided enough connectivity for me to complete all of my Jobs.

So looking at options for a Cell powered router as a backup.



So question is, do these routers provide anymore connectivity than a cell phone/hotspot - i.e. More Power - More speed maybe?

30M down, 3M up via hotspot this morning.

Starlink will be a little to expensive, unless I can signup for a month during these periods.



Any recommendations?



