Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)4G/5G Routers - Network Backup
NateWon

28 posts

Geek


#306702 15-Aug-2023 12:10
Send private message quote this post

Hello, (Hopefully this is in the right place :)

Im looking for a router with simcard support as a backup, BUT Im not sure about performance - and wondering if anyone had any recommendations.

Our Fibre Terminal lost power last week, and needed a new power cord/plug to start again, the technician said we are using an old box "Theres not many of these around anymore". But wouldn't offer the option for us to install a new one even if we paid. 

Long story short, I work from home and the Hotspot on my phone hasn't provided enough connectivity for me to complete all of my Jobs.
So looking at options for a Cell powered router as a backup.

So question is, do these routers provide anymore connectivity than a cell phone/hotspot - i.e. More Power - More speed maybe? 
30M down, 3M up via hotspot this morning. 

 

Starlink will be a little to expensive, unless I can signup for a month during these periods.

Any recommendations?

 

 

Create new topic
coffeebaron
6039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3116086 15-Aug-2023 12:26
Send private message quote this post

I use Draytek LTE routers for this. Speeds will depend on tower capacity and whether or not you add an external antenna. I have sites that will do anything from around 30-100+Mbps down and 10-30 up.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Jiriteach
944 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3116108 15-Aug-2023 12:56
Send private message quote this post

I use Spark Portable Broadband for this exact purpose and use their 4G router. Spark Smart Modem 2.

Since I have a full Ubiquiti setup - failover is instant. If fibre drops - traffic is routed via my SSM2 via 4G.
Never had any issues with the setup and works very well.

 

I have tried another 4G/5G routers but the problem is getting a sim at a cost effective price with decent gb allocation. You also cannot use the sims from the wireless broadband plans in other 4G/5G routers are they are hardware locked.

 

Thanks

Create new topic





News and reviews »

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 