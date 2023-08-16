Hey Team,

I'm needing to run a new ethernet cable from our ONT to home office in the shed (have tried Mesh and signal is terrible).

Length is approx 20m with roughly 2m needing to be underground, and the remainder under our villa.

Have picked up 50m of dynamix solid core cat 6 from pbtech, planning on running 30cm underground in solid PVC conduit.

Do I need to run the remainder under the villa in conduit as well? if so, would flexible PVC be okay?

Have seen a couple of posts suggesting 20mm is too small, go for 25mm?

Planning on getting someone more experienced to terminate/crimp, only doing this myself as got a quote of circa $1700 which is just not in the budget right now.