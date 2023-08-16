Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)DIY Ethernet install advice
Subway

33 posts

Geek


#306721 16-Aug-2023 11:45
Hey Team, 

 

I'm needing to run a new ethernet cable from our ONT to home office in the shed (have tried Mesh and signal is terrible). 

 

Length is approx 20m with roughly 2m needing to be underground, and the remainder under our villa. 

 

Have picked up 50m of dynamix solid core cat 6 from pbtech, planning on running 30cm underground in solid PVC conduit. 

 

Do I need to run the remainder under the villa in conduit as well? if so, would flexible PVC be okay?

 

Have seen a couple of posts suggesting 20mm is too small, go for 25mm?

 

Planning on getting someone more experienced to terminate/crimp, only doing this myself as got a quote of circa $1700 which is just not in the budget right now. 

MarkM536
239 posts

Master Geek


  #3116738 16-Aug-2023 13:53
Category 6 solid core copper is good, Dynamix are a reputable brand that won't have cheated for CCA (copper clad aluminum).

 

 

 

I cannot remember off the top of my head what regulations are for depth.

 

I think mains power is 600mm and data/low voltage is at least 300mm...? The depth helps against accidently putting a spade through it while gardening.

 

 

 

Flex vs solid conduit, flex should be alright. I would personally try with solid conduit and bend as needed, just bend around your knee with a spring inside of it.

 

 

 

Terminating/crimping, I would use punch-down keystone wall jacks at either end. A cheap punch down tool can get the job done for a few terminations.

 

and finally test it with a cheap tester. They run $10 off TradeMe and are more than enough for testing you haven't miswired it.

 
 
 
 

WellWhat
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3116739 16-Aug-2023 13:56
Do I need to run the remainder under the villa in conduit as well? if so, would flexible PVC be okay?

 

By under the villa I'm going to assume you mean under the house running along the wooden beams and not in the dirt, if thats correct then no you don't need to protect it with flexible conduit. Get some cable clips to make it tidy and out of the way

 

 

 

Have seen a couple of posts suggesting 20mm is too small, go for 25mm?

 

I would suggest going for the larger size and putting a spare pull cable though with your inital run as well, way easier to replace the run if there is a fault or you need another cable

 

The difference in price is very little for conduit, bunnings have very good prices on it for 4m lengths
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-rigid-conduit-medium-duty-25mm-2601b_p4330848

 

 

 

Crimping is pretty simple, follow the diagram and make sure both sides match however you do need a special tool to do so.

Mehrts
823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3116792 16-Aug-2023 15:10
For solid core cable, it's best to terminate the cable with punch-down terminals (RJ-45 sockets), and then use patch cables to go from those to the end devices.

While you can get RJ-45 connectors for solid core cable, it's more likely that you'll damage the cores of the cable by work-hardening the copper and snapping it which will lead to connectivity issues. Punch-down is easier and makes for a better connection.




