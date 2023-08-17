Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Streaming not working
#306735 17-Aug-2023 08:01
Hi I recently changed my home network in a couple of ways:
1. Changed providor to slingshot
2. Switched the main router from an Asus model to a Fritz 7490. Main reason was so I could use the Asus router as an access point to improve wifi coverage. The Asus has better wifi than the fritz.

I also have another fritz 7390 as a access point, not sure if it has any affect but just staying it for info.

So since this change I'm finding I can't stream tvnz or three live tv on my phone anymore using their apps.

Series works fine but takes a little while to get started ed, it only seems to impact live tv.

Spotify takes a minute to start but then works fine ( use to start straight away) Youtube is fine.

The network is a gigabit network and all connections are reporting as connected at 1000mb/s.

The fritz doesn't have any QOS setting, so I'm a bit stuck on what could be causing this issue. Any suggestions?

  #3116980 17-Aug-2023 09:21
Are all the Wi-Fi AP using the same SSID and password?

 

Are all using the same Wi-Fi channel?

 

Have you tried turning all but the router off an see if it works?

 

Are they configured as AP only - routing and DHCP functionality disabled as well?




  #3117053 17-Aug-2023 10:19
freitasm:

 

Are all the Wi-Fi AP using the same SSID and password?

 

The 2 Fritz are on the same SSID and password. The ASUS router has a different SSID and password but I've done that on purpose.

 

Are all using the same Wi-Fi channel?

 

No, they are using different channels to avoid interference.

 

Have you tried turning all but the router off an see if it works?

 

Yes did that last evening, didn't make any difference.

 

Are they configured as AP only - routing and DHCP functionality disabled as well?

 

Yes - and working fine for everything else.

 

 

 

 

oddly, if I access the sites directly in the browser there is no issue. It's like the router is identifying it as an application and slowing/blocking it. 

 

Could it be a slingshot issue?

 

 

 

If I connect directly via 5g it works fine.

