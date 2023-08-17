Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
petes117

369 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306741 17-Aug-2023 12:45
I got a MyRepublic SIM a few weeks ago, with unlimited data for $25 at 2Mbps, to use with my Asus 4G-AX56 router, but when I popped it in it refused to connect. Switching it out to a mobile phone worked fine including hotspotting. 

 

I contacted MyRepublic's live chat support and they confirmed that 4G routers are not supported but encouraged me to use a phone hotspot instead. They didn't see this as a problem. 

 

I'm guessing they're using the TTL to confirm that it's being used by the router not the phone. If this is indeed the case, is there any way to change the TTL in my router to get around this?

 

I can't imagine this violates any ToS, since the use of (or lack of support thereof) 4G routers is not mentioned anywhere in MyRepublic's ToS. And hotspotting is a feature of this plan, which is basically what a 4G router is doing.

 

Yes I could use a different provider, but the next best unlimited data plam is Skinny's $40 p/month. I don't need super fast speeds just the peace of mind of having unlimited data

coffeebaron
6040 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3117152 17-Aug-2023 13:14
"personal mobile use only" may be their clause covering not using in a router?
Maybe try a Mikrotik, but they may use TAC code to identify type of device you are using.




petes117

369 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3117161 17-Aug-2023 13:34
coffeebaron: "personal mobile use only" may be their clause covering not using in a router?
Maybe try a Mikrotik, but they may use TAC code to identify type of device you are using.

 

Yes that language would cover it, since a router isn't technically a mobile device. I wonder if that's the intention, or if the focus is on personal rather than commercial use. I don't really fancy buying another router, and the one I have has great WiFi

petes117

369 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3117165 17-Aug-2023 13:42
The ToS for the Skinny $40 unlimited data plan says "Endless data for personal NZ use on your mobile only." and "Machine to machine services or any other similar activity that Skinny considers to be non-standard personal usage is prohibited" but I know at least one person on here using it in a 4G router. Not sure what machine to machine services are that they refer to?

