Hello everyone
I currently run copper to a dedicated router. Have been told I must change over, but have issues.
limited to no access in the ceiling due to steel frame trusses.
Question: Why can’t you just run fibre to the house near the existing entry point then connect this to the copper wire that runs to my existing router. I’m not interested in sexy speeds. Currently happy with them.
Now I have to have my garden dug up, a wire wrapping around the house and a conduit down the wall to a power supply inside by the floor.
There is no phone junction box that joins all the phone wires from the bedrooms anywhere in the house, so it’s possible it’s up in the ceiling. My question I put to Chorus guy was; why can’t you just do a continuity test to see if that wire is running directly to my router? If so just hook up to that from the garage where it comes in from the street?
Never had phones running from any of these phone lines.
Im lost.