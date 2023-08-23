Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A really stupid fibre question
Hello everyone

 

 

 

I currently run copper to a dedicated router. Have been told I must change over, but have issues.

 

limited to no access in the ceiling due to steel frame trusses.

 

Question: Why can’t you just run fibre to the house near the existing entry point then connect this to the copper wire that runs to my existing router. I’m not interested in sexy speeds. Currently happy with them. 
Now I have to have my garden dug up, a wire wrapping around the house and a conduit down the wall to a power supply inside by the floor. 
There is no phone junction box that joins all the phone wires from the bedrooms anywhere in the house, so it’s possible it’s up in the ceiling. My question I put to Chorus guy was; why can’t you just do a continuity test to see if that wire is running directly to my router? If so just hook up to that from the garage where it comes in from the street?

 

Never had phones running from any of these phone lines.

 

 

 

Im lost.

Chorus have certain standards they have to meet for an installation to be 'valid'.

While you may be happy with a half arxed install.
The next person who ownes your house would complain bitterly, that the install was substandard and blame Chorus.

It's best for chorus to do it legally compliant in the first place.

 
 
 
 

Fibre and a copper twisted pair are two totally different things, you can't just join one to the other. It's kinda like trying to connect your garden hose to a power point - they are just very different things that won't connect.

 

Depending on the house age and what cabling is in there, it's probably not much use for bringing an internet connection into the house with fibre; it doesn't matter what speed requirement you have, but do check my comment below.

 

There's a couple of parts to a fibre instal:
1) Getting it to the ourside of the building from the street. This is usually done the same way the existing copper phone line comes in - either underground or overhead - and terminates in a passive plastic box on the outside of the house.
2) From this outside box to an inside active box (i.e. it needs power). This is called an ONT and is what your router will then plug into. Chorus subcontractors often want to take the quickest approach to this part and you may have to work with them a little to get a result you are happy with, including the route the internal cable takes. If you are up to some DIY then they may be able to leave a length with you to run to where you want it, then come back to do the termination.

 

Do you know what cabling is in the house now? If it's steel framed, there's a chance the cable is a new enough spec that it could be used for the link between the ONT and your router, meaning the ONT and router go in different parts of the house?

 

An alternative is a fixed wireless connection instead if your data requirements are more modest - no fibre install required as it uses the cellphone network.

Does it have to be fibre? Wireless broadband could be an option with no outside digging if the mobile towers are close enough.



Hi what type of phone wiring is it, can you open an outlet and provide a photo detailing the cable.

Cyril

