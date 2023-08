toejam316: https://www.prysmiancable.co.nz/insight/pvc-cables-recommended-installation-practices/ Seems like a good source on information. Simplest solution seems to be just wrap the cable in polyester tape, which'll protect it.

Interesting article. I had a look for some suitable tapes. Polyester tape looks to be available at

https://shardlow.co.nz/shop/tapes-adhesives/pvc-electrical-joining-and-sealing-tapes/0315-nitto-polyester-electrical-tape/

It's typically used on the windings of transformers. Cool.

Polypropylene tape seems to be used as packing tape. For example

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/bear-48mm-x-75m-clear-polypropylene-packaging-tape_p1661555

Still, when I think of wrapping a patch lead in tape I can only imagine a big mess (well, if I do it it will not be pretty LOL). ... People who see it later might wonder what on earth has been going on. Still, this might be a fall back option.

In the meantime, while I still haven't found a suitable patch lead, I have found some CAT5e wire that would likely do the trick. It's LSZH (low smoke zero halogen), which I believe at typically free from PVC (PVC releases harmful gases when burnt).

https://www.digikey.co.nz/en/products/detail/lapp/2170299/12147895

I would still have to put connectors on the end though.

Since this doesn't seem to have a common solution, even in other countries where polystyrene walls are more common, I'm wondering if there are a lot of houses out there that simply have regular PVC network cables in the walls. (!) If there was the opportunity to use a conduit it would be fine but these panels are otherwise sealed except for where you cut a hole in the wall.