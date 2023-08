Can someone share what speeds they are seeing on the latest firmware using a UDM Pro and connected via PPPoE please?

I am considering changing ISP's moving from Orcon (2degrees) who uses DHCP to another ISP using PPPoE. Several years ago when I looked into this PPPoE speeds were terrible. I know that Ubiquiti fixed this ~ 2021/2022.

Interested in speeds 1gb or 2gb fibre as opposed to 100mb.

Thanks