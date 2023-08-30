Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)UniFi Dream Router - connecting to One NZ
andrewlaery

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306881 30-Aug-2023 17:38
Send private message quote this post

Hi Team,

 

 

 

I have just purchased a new UniFi Dream Router (UDR). My ISP is OneNZ Fibre. 

 

 

 

Im trying to get the UDR to establish a connection to OneNZ Fibre but I cant for the life of me get it to connect.  Ive tried speaking with the technical team at OneNZ, but they were unable to help (they did provide me my username which I needed), in addition ive worked through the settings on this page https://one.nz/help/broadband/modem-support/byo-modem/. Im pretty sure I need a PPPoE connection, in saying that, not 100% sure.

 

 

 

Has anyone had any luck connecting a UDR to OneNZ and could provide insight as to how they did it?

 

 

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
SomeoneSomewhere
1017 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3121976 30-Aug-2023 17:44
Send private message quote this post

It looks like you do not want PPPoE - just straight DHCP. 

 

Make sure you have the correct port on the ONT. 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
Jiriteach
953 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121978 30-Aug-2023 17:51
Send private message quote this post

Its just DHCP so default connection will do on the UDR but you need to VLAN tag it 10.

 

https://one.nz/faq/modem-settings-for-a-non-one-nz-modem

 

So only things you need to set is VLAN ID - 10 and make sure its DHCP which it should be by default. That should connect no problems ont the UDR.

andrewlaery

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3121980 30-Aug-2023 17:54
Send private message quote this post

I have the following connection options (IPv4 Connection): Static IP, DHCPv4 or PPPoE. I will try again using the DHCPv4 option, the issue there is it then doesnt give me an option to put in a username/password (like it does going through the PPPoE connection type. Ive tried the DHCPv4 option before and it didnt work (it just hangs / wagon wheel).

 

Regarding the ONT Port, ive got a standard Chorus ONT with the following port options: TEL, LAN1, LAN2, LAN3, LAN4. Then buttons for WLAN, WPS and LED. So far I have just been connecting to LAN1 (which is what I have been using to connect for my Vodafone/OneNZ Modem, which is what I am trying to replace).

 

 

 

 

 

 



Jiriteach
953 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121984 30-Aug-2023 17:58
Send private message quote this post

andrewlaery:

 

I have the following connection options (IPv4 Connection): Static IP, DHCPv4 or PPPoE. I will try again using the DHCPv4 option, the issue there is it then doesnt give me an option to put in a username/password (like it does going through the PPPoE connection type. Ive tried the DHCPv4 option before and it didnt work (it just hangs / wagon wheel).

 

Regarding the ONT Port, ive got a standard Chorus ONT with the following port options: TEL, LAN1, LAN2, LAN3, LAN4. Then buttons for WLAN, WPS and LED. So far I have just been connecting to LAN1 (which is what I have been using to connect for my Vodafone/OneNZ Modem, which is what I am trying to replace).

 

 

DHCP does not require a username/password. Literally tick DHCPv4 and ensure VLAN ID is set to 10.

 

Check the lights on the ONT as sometimes Port2/LAN2 is enabled as opposed to Port1/LAN1. It could be either and should goes into the WAN on the UDR. 

CYaBro
4010 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3121985 30-Aug-2023 17:59
Send private message quote this post

I've setup a few Dream Machines on Vodafone and all you need is VLAN ID enabled and set to 10 and set IPv4 Connection to DHCPv4.

 

No credentials needed.

 

 

andrewlaery

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3121999 30-Aug-2023 19:25
Send private message quote this post

Awesome - thanks team. Problem solved. I had tried the DHCPv4 previously but it was hanging. I think the issue was not having an active internet connection from the device i was setting the UDR up with. In any case, your advise gave me helped me through the wagon wheel party by knowing as I was on the right path.

 

Thanks so much for your help.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 