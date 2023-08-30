I have the following connection options (IPv4 Connection): Static IP, DHCPv4 or PPPoE. I will try again using the DHCPv4 option, the issue there is it then doesnt give me an option to put in a username/password (like it does going through the PPPoE connection type. Ive tried the DHCPv4 option before and it didnt work (it just hangs / wagon wheel).

Regarding the ONT Port, ive got a standard Chorus ONT with the following port options: TEL, LAN1, LAN2, LAN3, LAN4. Then buttons for WLAN, WPS and LED. So far I have just been connecting to LAN1 (which is what I have been using to connect for my Vodafone/OneNZ Modem, which is what I am trying to replace).