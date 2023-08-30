Hi Team,
I have just purchased a new UniFi Dream Router (UDR). My ISP is OneNZ Fibre.
Im trying to get the UDR to establish a connection to OneNZ Fibre but I cant for the life of me get it to connect. Ive tried speaking with the technical team at OneNZ, but they were unable to help (they did provide me my username which I needed), in addition ive worked through the settings on this page https://one.nz/help/broadband/modem-support/byo-modem/. Im pretty sure I need a PPPoE connection, in saying that, not 100% sure.
Has anyone had any luck connecting a UDR to OneNZ and could provide insight as to how they did it?
Thanks!